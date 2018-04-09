Steve Komphela stays put at Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela will retain his job until the end of the season despite calls for him to go, Sowetan has learnt.

We established that a meeting took place between the players, technical team and football manager Bobby Motaung yesterday, a day after their 3-0 humiliating loss to Chippa United at FNB Stadium.

"They are not going to fire the coach now. Bobby wasn't happy as he spoke to everyone, but firing the coach now won't make much sense, because we are almost at the end of the season," revealed our source.

So it's business as usual at Naturena and Komphela, who kept a strong face in the wake of the defeat and fans throwing missiles at the team, admitted responsibility for the loss, but is adamant that there's still some fight left in his team despite a very tough season (see sidebar).

"With regards to my response [to the hecklers], you can't be oblivious. There are certain things that you have to prepare yourself for. Any preparation obviously is mental; you get ready for yourself and they [fans] are not happy.

"Chiefs have never lost 3-0 in the way we have and whatever happened, you can't explain," Komphela said.

"You have to be strong enough to understand that, 'no, no, no, it's not gonna be an easy one'. Do we expect to come out of here with them throwing roses at us? It would be unfair of us [to expect that from the fans]."

Komphela has urged his side to stick together in the face of adversity and pull in the same direction to the Nedbank Cup, their realistic chance of silverware. They are in the semifinals and face Free State Stars later this month.

"You cannot imagine a scenario where in the outside world there's still a cold wind and you are still opening cracks, then you will have problems. That's when you then have to get together," he said.

Komphela added: "You can't give in. If you are out mathematically [in terms of the League race] then you will have to entertain and play matches for your supporters; play the remaining matches with pride and integrity and that's what football is all about."

Other results

Cape Town City 1, Maritzburg 1; Platinum Stars 2, Polokwane City 0; Golden Arrows 1, FS Stars 1.