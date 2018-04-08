Beleaguered Chiefs coach Komphela says he won't resign

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is remaining defiant and will not resign in spite of heated protests from the small crowd that watched the 3-0 home loss to Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“I cannot run away‚” he said after he and his player walked through a rain of missiles pelted at them from angry hands at the end of the game.

"I’m not the kind of guy who runs away from responsibility.

"If you are a proud person‚ sacrifice and responsibility are part of the components of the job."

Police also kept supporters from the gates of Soccer City afterwards as fans waited for Komphela after the heavy home loss.

“You have to be bare and face it‚” said Komphela‚ who walked with a defiant air and measured pace towards the tunnel and the gauntlet of angry fans‚ through the hail of plastic bottles and other objects thrown in his direction.

At least one Chiefs player looked to have been hit although the match commissioner Mark Linden could not confirm this afterwards.

Komphela admitted afterwards it was an unacceptably heavy defeat for Chiefs but continued to chant the same mantra he has sounded in similar situations before.

“I’m not allowing my emotions to become negative because that will deflate you‚” added Komphela‚ who said he would look to escape the drama and read a book to get some “positive energy”.

“You have to try and stay positive.