Soccer

Nonkonyana threatens legal action to stop Safa presidential elections

By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE - 28 February 2018 - 13:13
Safa presidential candidate Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana (R).
Image: Mninawa Ntloko

Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana has instructed his lawyers to make an urgent application to interdict the South African Football Association (Safa) Elective Congress and stop the election of the organisation's new president from going ahead on 24 March.

Nonkonyana argues that the Fifa statutes were not properly followed during the nomination process and the members of the current football leadership are acting as both referee and player.

The deadline for the submission of nominees in the presidential race was on Friday last week and Safa officials said in a statement issued this week that incumbent Danny Jordaan received 52 nominations while former Premier Soccer League (PSL) general manager and Fifa accredited referee Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo bagged one.

“Safa and Fifa statutes have not been followed here and the current Safa leadership are acting as a player and referee at the same time‚" Nonkonyana said.

"I did warn people and this is one of the reasons Tokyo Sexwale did not want to be associated with this sham.

"If the courts help us to put proper processes in place where people are free to chose their desired leaders without victimization‚ I will try to convince him (Sexwale) to run for the Safa presidency.

"I have also written to Fifa and I am waiting for a response from them.”

Nonkonyana added that the decision to hold elections earlier than initially expected was to manipulate the electoral processes which are riddled with violations of the Safa‚ Caf and Fifa statutes.

He also questioned the breakdown of nominations and described Jordaan's numbers as propaganda.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the decision to hold elections early coupled with the conduct of Safa officials was designed to manipulate electoral process and is riddled with gross violations of Safa‚ Caf‚ and Fifa Statutes‚" said Nonkonyana

"I am determined to make sure that the entire process is started afresh and is conducted in accordance with Safa‚ Caf and Fifa statutes."

“We contest the false propaganda that Danny Jordaan was nominated by all 52 regions of Safa‚ more so with some of the regions still to have elections‚ and at an appropriate time we will produce evidence supporting this.”

