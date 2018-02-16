Tokyo Sexwale is not eligible to run for the South African Football Association (Safa) presidency‚ the leader of the rival Football Transformation Forum (FTF) that backs incumbent Danny Jordaan has said.

Businessman and former Gauteng Premier Sexwale‚ who unsuccessfully ran for Fifa president in 2016‚ has expressed his desire to contest the Safa presidential elections against Jordaan on March 24.

However in interviews with Sunday newspapers this past weekend Sexwale said he was not aware if he was eligible.

He said he would comply with what was stipulated in the Safa constitution‚ regulations of which state that a candidate must come from within the association.

FTF secretary-general Mzwandile Maforvane‚ a Safa national executive committee (NEC) member‚ said his view was that Sexwale does not comply with this ruling.

“He is not eligible‚” Maforvane said.

“As much as we remember the members who have attended (Safa)‚ it’s either you talk about the congress.

“I can remember that Mr (Louis) Tshakoane (an FTF member) has attended as a member of Safa- Ekurhuleni.

“But then we don’t have records where he (Sexwale) has attended as a member of any structure of Safa.”

Maforvane said any candidate’s statement alone that they do not know if they are eligible brings into question their credentials to run for the presidency‚ let alone fill the position.

“Really‚ do you think that these people deserve to lead Safa if firstly they do not understand the constitution of Safa?

“They do not even understand the electoral processes of Safa.

“So to me it shows the weaknesses on their part‚ of which it’s for you to judge.”

FTF and Safa NEC member Mxolisi Sibam said a final decision on Sexwale’s eligibility would be with auditors overseeing the election process.

“If there’s any region that nominates him‚ it’s not us (Safa or the FTF) who are going to say at the end.

“We know he does not qualify. But these nominations go to auditors‚ and then to the IEC (Electoral Commission of South Africa)‚ who decide if the nominees comply.”

Sexwale has been backed by a new body‚ the National Football Consultative Forum (NFCF)‚ who have said they will lobby Safa to change the constitution to allow someone from outside the association to run for president.