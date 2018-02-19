Chiefs over the Moon after crucial victory

The "Steve Komphela must go" chants have been replaced by positive energy on the stands and this could augur well for Kaizer Chiefs' title ambitions.

During the past weekend, the Amakhosi fans were in a joyful mood after they beat Cape Town City 1-0 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Ryan Moon was once again at his best, scoring his fifth goal in six games.

Chiefs are now four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. But Amakhosi have played one match more.

Komphela may not have asked for a better time to see the fans happy as the league looks set to go down to the wire. This is the kind of energy Chiefs need in their pursuit to capture the coveted trophy.

"When the supporters come and celebrate, it's brilliant. Does it give confidence to the players? Yes. When players don't do well, do we need them? For sure yes. That we are not doing well and they are still disgruntled and they are not giving the energy, it doesn't help the players. So we are delighted that the players are doing well and the supporters are enjoying it," Komphela said.

"I hope and wish we consolidate this and create a culture, not only for Chiefs, but in South Africa, where you support your team through thick and thin because they need you when they are down."

Komphela is an eternal optimist. With the win, he sounded positive even about their chances of winning the title. They want to avoid a third season without silverware.

"That we are in to challenge for the championship with a difference of four points, you can say there's great optimism and hope. We are looking forward to pushing, but Cape Town City are not far off. They just lost [to us], but they can still keep pushing. The only time you say it's over is when mathematically you cannot make it," he stated.

It'll be interesting to observe how the Chiefs fans react in the event they stumble in future matches. Chiefs will host Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Weekend Results

Maritzburg 2, AmaZulu 0; Baroka 0, Chippa 0; Arrows 1, Wits 2; Chiefs 1, Cape Town City 0.