The Chamber of Mines has agreed jointly with the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) to postpone its court application over the Reviewed Mining Charter‚ which was due to be heard in the High Court from today February 19 until February 21. This comes after the State of the Nation Address on Friday‚ and subsequent engagement with the Presidency.

"The Presidency has indicated that the President (Cyril Ramaphosa) is committed to resolving the impasse over the Mining Charter and to facilitate a process of developing a New Mining Charter‚ inclusive of all stakeholders and in the interests of the industry and the country as a whole‚" the chamber said in a statement.

"In line with the spirit and the tone of the message as stated by the President during SONA on 16 February‚ the Chamber of Mines is agreeable to the request by the Presidency to give negotiations a chance."

Chamber of Mines president Mxolisi Mgojo said: “We welcome the President’s intervention‚ and his commitment to engaging meaningfully with stakeholders in the industry – and others – on a New Mining Charter. Ultimately‚ a New Mining Charter must be developed and resolved through negotiation‚ with representation by a broad range of stakeholders – government‚ business‚ labour and communities. For the Chamber of Mines‚ and the industry‚ legal recourse was always a last resort‚ intended to get the parties to the table‚ and the sooner we do that the better for the industry and our country.”