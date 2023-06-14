Former Springbok hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle believes flying winger Aphiwe Dyantyi will get back to his devastating best and make a sensational return to the national team.
Dyantyi, 28, who has been out of rugby action since his four-year doping ban in 2019 after he tested positive for metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033, has signed for the Sharks.
Metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033 are all on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned substances list.
Before his ban, Dyantyi was the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year after scoring six tries in 13 Tests during his one and only Springbok season in 2018.
“I belief he will be the same and even a better person,” said 36-year-old Ralepelle, who is serving an eight-year ban after he tested positive for anabolic steroid Zenarol in January 2019.
Aphiwe Dyantyi will get back to his best and return to the Boks: Ralepelle
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Former Springbok hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle believes flying winger Aphiwe Dyantyi will get back to his devastating best and make a sensational return to the national team.
Dyantyi, 28, who has been out of rugby action since his four-year doping ban in 2019 after he tested positive for metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033, has signed for the Sharks.
Metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033 are all on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned substances list.
Before his ban, Dyantyi was the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year after scoring six tries in 13 Tests during his one and only Springbok season in 2018.
“I belief he will be the same and even a better person,” said 36-year-old Ralepelle, who is serving an eight-year ban after he tested positive for anabolic steroid Zenarol in January 2019.
'I promise to do my best for the jersey': Former Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi signs for Sharks
“All that is required from him is to be patient with himself during the process and he mustn't put himself under pressure. He has nothing to prove, but he must also take this opportunity to ensure he brings out the best in himself every day.
“I believe over the past four years he would have learnt important lessons. I know he has worked hard to make sure he remains in top condition and keeps up with what is happening in the game.
“He’s had a good team behind him that supported him throughout the course and I believe there is something greater that is going to come out of him.”
Ralepelle added he believes Dyantyi will return to the Springboks in the future.
“Opportunities are there, it is for him to make sure he uses them, but he mustn't put himself under pressure. He is in a good setup at the Sharks which will be good for him in having professionals around him. There will be good players around him at the Sharks that can allow him to shine and be himself.
“It is great that he managed to come back and get the opportunity to be at a great setup at the Sharks. They will allow him to shine and the influence of players such as Lukhanyo Am will be good for him and allow him to be himself on the pitch.”
The spotlight is going to be on Dyantyi as he makes a return to professional rugby. Ralepelle said he must block the noise.
“I am excited to see him come back to the game. He doesn’t have to focus on people’s opinions. He just needs to stay on course and focus on himself. I am sure the past four years would have given him lessons.
“He would have to identify who is for him and who is against him — and we can’t wait to have the Aphiwe we know dancing on the pitch.”
Banned former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi vows to come back stronger
Former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi’s four-year ban from rugby confirmed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos