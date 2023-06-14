The family of a 76-year-old woman were holding a wake for her in Ecuador when they heard banging coming from the coffin.
She had earlier been pronounced dead in hospital.
The woman was returned to hospital and was being treated in intensive care.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | ‘Dead’ woman in coffin revives during wake in Ecuador
WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers
The family of a 76-year-old woman were holding a wake for her in Ecuador when they heard banging coming from the coffin.
She had earlier been pronounced dead in hospital.
The woman was returned to hospital and was being treated in intensive care.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos