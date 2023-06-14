×

World

WATCH | ‘Dead’ woman in coffin revives during wake in Ecuador

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers

By Reuters - 14 June 2023 - 10:23

The family of a 76-year-old woman were holding a wake for her in Ecuador when they heard banging coming from the coffin.

She had earlier been pronounced dead in hospital.

The woman was returned to hospital and was being treated in intensive care.

