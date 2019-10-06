Damian Willemse took the long route to the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

Once he arrived here it didn’t take long for him to get his second and only start in the Springbok starting line-up for Tuesday’s Test against Canada.

Coach Rassie Erasmus will be keen to see how sharp Willemse is having only recently returned from a long lay-off due to a knee injury.

Willemse offers Erasmus the X-factor and variety in attack‚ not that‚ that will be the Springboks’ go-to setting once they hit the knock out stages of the tournament.

They are likely to rely primarily on their forwards to bash it up‚ while their halfbacks and fullbacks will kick endlessly for favourable territory.

They are likely to attack through narrow channels which means players like Cheslin Kolbe‚ Makazole Mapimpi‚ and indeed Willemse‚ should he crack a spot in those pressure games‚ are going to have to make the most of limited opportunities.

It is exactly for that reason Erasmus needs a player like Willemse in his armoury when the big men fail to make headway - when muscle has to make way for magic.

Willemse‚ who joined the team last week as a replacement for Jesse Kriel‚ will run out at fullback on Tuesday after starting in that position last year against England at Twickenham.