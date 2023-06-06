Dobela credits Sevens for his Currie Cup rebirth

Griquas flyhalf Lubabalo Dobela has attributed his quality showing in this season’s Currie Cup to his stint with the Blitzboks.
At the start of the domestic competition, Dobela was one to watch as he was returning to the XV game after spending time with the Springboks Sevens. As an esteemed youth player, being a former Junior Bok and top Varsity Cup player, there was pressure on Dobela to play at a high level.
However, things took time as the Cheetahs let him go and he was snatched by SA Sevens Academy. His time in Stellenbosch as a Sevens player has paid dividends.
“You’re not just a 10 where you’re kicking or first hands anymore, you’re everywhere on the field,” said Dobela when asked about his time with the Sevens.
“You learn how to read the game, you learn cues at Sevens. It’s so fast-paced, when you take that on here you’re much fitter and you learn cues from the players and learn to chat more.
"In my U-19 year, I was a quiet guy and when I got there I learnt to project my voice as well as bringing it here, it was an easy transition to make sure that I’m a whole player and project my voice so guys can understand what I’m doing,” he said.
Dobela has proved to be the complete player, being good defensively and as a playmaker. This season he’s on 78 points, kicked in 19 conversions and 10 penalties. Now that’s a Currie Cup level flyhalf: Dobela has grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
“Of course, you doubt yourself, as most people do as well. What I try to do is work my doubt away,” said the 25-year-old.
“I feel great but there is always that thing of I can do better. I always review practice and games and say I can work on this because you do miss these little things, everyone does in the game.
"If I say I feel great and I stop working, I’m going to take a massive dip, so I try my best to stay level-headed but I try my best but still put a smile on my face and tell myself I’m playing well, carry and put in the work in the backfield and work for the team,” he said.
Image: Gallo Images
