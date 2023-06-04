Sharks down the Lions to go top

The Lions joined Western Province towards the Currie Cup exit when they were again downed in Durban on Saturday night.

They lost to the Sharks who overcame a slow start to secure a 29-21 victory that restored them to the top of the table and booked them a home semifinal.

The Lions, who needed a bonus point win to stay in the Currie Cup hunt, made a near dream start but they lost composure at crucial times allowing the Sharks to regroup and ultimately snatch the prize.

With the match in the balance it was the Sharks' bench that made the difference.

Their bench vastly improved their ability to turn over possession and it served not just to keep them in the game in the first 25 minutes of the second half, but it set them apart in the last quarter of an hour.

While his brother Emmanuel was arguably the Lions best player across 79 minutes of the match Sharks' substitute Vincent Tshituka increasingly left his fingerprints on proceedings.