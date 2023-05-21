Man City celebrate Premier League title with victory over Chelsea

Manchester City celebrated their Premier League title on Sunday, beating Chelsea 1-0 with an early goal by Julian Alvarez in the team's home finale at a sun-drenched Etihad Stadium.

Treble-chasing City, who wrapped up the title when Arsenal were beaten by Nottingham Forest on Saturday, have won 12 successive games in the top flight.

They have 88 points from 36 games, seven more than Arsenal who have played 37 games. Frank Lampard's Chelsea are 12th with 43 points and one game remaining.

Alvarez scored in the 12th minute for a largely a second-string City, slipping the ball under keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from a pass by Kyle Walker. He had another goal chalked off for a handball in the build-up.