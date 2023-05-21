Arsenal pushed us but we capitalised on their hiccups: Man City’s Walker

Arsenal were worthy contenders in the title race but Manchester City upped their game when it mattered most to win their fifth Premier League trophy in six years, defender Kyle Walker said.

Arsenal's eight-point lead at the top evaporated in the last two months amid a wretched run of form and Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest gave City an unassailable lead as they won the title with three games to spare after an incredible run.

Since Pep Guardiola's City lost 1-0 away at Tottenham Hotspur at the start of February, they won 13 of their 14 games and did not lose en route to the title.

“Arsenal pushed us right to the limit, they've been fantastic, so all credit to them. We just went on an incredible run, they had a few hiccups, we capitalised on it and we've managed to end up where we have,” Walker said.