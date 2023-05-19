×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Man City poised to tick off first part of treble

Arsenal could hand title to Pep if they fail to beat Forest

By Reuters - 19 May 2023 - 10:44
Manchester City fans show their support during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Manchester, England.
Manchester City fans show their support during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Manchester, England.
Image: Michael Regan

London - A few weeks ago Manchester City's path to a treble still looked littered with obstacles but suddenly Pep Guardiola's side have a clear run to sporting immortality.

The sky blue juggernaut has laid waste to everything in its path in a staggering run of form and they are now just three wins away from matching Manchester United's 1999 feat.

They can tick off the first box this weekend by wrapping up the Premier League title for the fifth time in six seasons.

What had looked like being a two-horse race right to the wire now looks like being a procession after Arsenal buckled under the pressure exerted by a relentless City.

City might be crowned champions before they even kick a ball this weekend if Arsenal lose at relegation battlers Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

Even if Arsenal do shake off the hangover of last week's 3-0 home defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion, a result that all but ended their title hopes, City will seal the deal on Sunday if they beat Chelsea at home.

Should they require them, City still have two more matches, against Brighton and Brentford, to knock off the three points they require to be crowned kings of England yet again.

In truth, it would be a surprise if City do not extend their winning run in the league to 14 matches by the end of the season and then go on to claim the treble.

Guardiola's side look unstoppable. Just ask Real Madrid's players who were brushed off like a speck of dust in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.

City's 4-0 margin of victory at The Etihad Stadium barely did justice to the gulf in class between the sides and Inter Milan will hold no fears for City in the final.

"I don't know what it is, whether it is our fans or the pitch, we just feel unstoppable. Even in the league we feel no-one can beat us. It is unbelievable," City's attacking midfielder Jack Grealish said of his side's home form.

Guardiola's team also have a date with Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 - potentially the toughest part of their quest to complete the treble as their neighbours will be desperate to keep their epic 1999 feat unique.

While the title race may have petered out earlier than expected, the battle to avoid relegation remains very much on the boil, even if Southampton have already been condemned.

Leicester City are just about hanging on to their top-flight status but depending on results this weekend they may have to start planning for life in the Championship.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Tottenham v Brentford, 1.30pm; Wolves v Everton, 4pm; Bournemouth v Man United, 4pm; Fulham v Crystal Palace, 4pm; Liverpool v Aston Villa, 4pm; Nottingham v Arsenal, 6.30pm; 

Sunday: West Ham v Leeds United, 2,30pm; Brighton v Southampton, 3pm; Man City v Chelsea, 5pm.

'Champions League title would not change City's legacy'

Treble-chasing Manchester City may be on a quest for their first Champions League title but manager Pep Guardiola said claiming the trophy will not ...
Sport
2 days ago

Leao set to return for Champions League semi-final decider

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao could be fit to face Inter Milan in their Champions League semi-final second leg, manager Stefano Pioli said yesterday, ...
Sport
3 days ago

Guardiola and treble-chasing City face balancing act

Pep Guardiola faces a meticulous balancing act in Manchester City's quest for a treble, having to fend off Arsenal in their chase for a third ...
Sport
1 week ago

Haaland shackled, but De Bruyne shows his class

For once Manchester City goal monster Erling Haaland was shackled, but when his side needed a moment of magic the old reliable Kevin De Bruyne ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people
"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...