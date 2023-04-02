Improved Blitzboks fall just short of fourth place in Hong Kong

The Springbok Sevens team fell just short of claiming fifth place at the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens on Sunday when they were edged by Argentina in wet and windy conditions.

This came at the end of a weekend where the South Africans made a big step up forward again after the disappointment of the North American leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series a month ago.

Argentina defeated the Blitzboks 7-5 in a fifth-place playoff full of suspense to the end. There were no score at half time, with the rain making handling difficult for the players.

Earlier on Sunday the Blitzboks were beaten 10-7 by Fiji in the Cup quarterfinals before they smashed the USA by 38-7 to book their place in the playoff against Los Pumas.