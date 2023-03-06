Blitzboks ‘spiralling downwards’: coach Ngcobo after worst finish ever
The Springbok Sevens team will leave no stone unturned seeking to bounce back when they return to South Africa on Tuesday after a disappointing North American leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.
The Blitzboks only managed one win in five matches in Los Angeles last weekend and finished in 13th position at the HSBC Canada Sevens early on Monday morning (SA time), their worst finish ever in a tournament they won three times in the last five years.
South Africa outplayed Canada 31-14 in Sunday's semifinal for 13th place then struggled past Japan 17-5 in the 13th place final, having beaten them 40-12 in their pool match on Friday.
The team failed to qualify for the quarterfinals from their pool in Vancouver, with fellow Pool B opponents Argentina and France contesting the final, and the South Americans winning the tournament. Their placing saw the Blitzboks dropping to seventh on the World Series log after arriving in LA in second place.
Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo didn’t mince his words afterwards and said his team need to stop the rot and fast as they depart to Hong Kong for the next tournament in only three weeks.
“When we get back to the training field our first focus will be to perform again,” Ngcobo said.
“Winning is a habit and I suppose losing could become one too if you don't get out of that hole. We have been spiralling downwards at certain moments and that is bad for us.
“There were some good moments and we did create good opportunities but then we could not capitalise on them.”
The lack of attacking thrust was evident on this trip, with the Blitzboks only scoring six tries in Los Angeles while they were held scoreless against Argentina in their pool match in Vancouver.
“We are struggling with so many of our playmakers not available due to injury. We are playing with our No 7 and 8 players in those positions, which has a big influence on our attack,” Ngcobo lamented.
The Blitzboks are missing Selvyn Davids, Ronald Brown, Dewald Human, Justin Geduld, Shaun Williams and Jaiden Baron, all crucial playmakers.
“We will be analysing what and who went wrong and why and act accordingly.
“It starts with management, and I will be in the front line as it starts with me. Could we have done something different during the tournament strategically, from a substitution point of view, from a preparation point of view — things like that.”
Ngcobo said there will players who did not play to the team's standards would face repercussions. “We place a high premium on the setting and maintaining of standards and there will be consequences as we are now tarnishing the good work we have done earlier in the season.”
The Blitzboks will face Ireland, New Zealand and Kenya in their pool at the Hong Kong Seven, which kicks off on March 31.
Day three scoring summary:
South Africa 31 (14) — Tries: Ricardo Duarttee (2), Impi Visser, Christie Grobbelaar, Siviwe Soyizwapi. Conversions: Duarttee (3).
Canada 14 (7) — Tries: Lachlan Kratz, Jake Thiel. Conversions: Kratz (2).
South Africa 17 (5) — Tries: Zain Davids (2), Mfundo Ndhlovu. Conversion: Ricardo Duarttee.
Japan 5 (5) — Try: Taiga Ishida.
World Rugby Sevens Series standings:
1. New Zealand 120
2. Argentina 108
3. France 95
4. Fiji 94
5. Australia 94
6. Samoa 89
7. South Africa 89
8. Ireland 83
9. USA 81
10. Great Britain 57