Blitzboks crash out of Canada Sevens cup, only have 13th spot to play for

The Springbok Sevens team’s dance with inconsistency delivered an underwhelming performance at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday morning (SA time) as they crashed to defeats against Argentina and Kenya in the HSBC Canada Sevens.

They were beaten 12-0 by Argentina in their first match of the day, courtesy of two late tries by Los Pumas Sevens, who then clinched Pool B and relegated the Blitzboks to third place and out of the cup competition.

That meant a ninth place quarterfinal against Kenya, but despite yet another Siviwe Soyizwapi brace and a half time lead, Kenya scored three times in the second half to clinch the win.

The Blitzboks play Canada in the 13th place semifinal at on Sunday (7.22pm SA time).

In their Pool B decider against Argentina, the lack of finishing scoring opportunities cost the South Africans dearly.