Blitzboks crash out of Canada Sevens cup, only have 13th spot to play for
The Springbok Sevens team’s dance with inconsistency delivered an underwhelming performance at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday morning (SA time) as they crashed to defeats against Argentina and Kenya in the HSBC Canada Sevens.
They were beaten 12-0 by Argentina in their first match of the day, courtesy of two late tries by Los Pumas Sevens, who then clinched Pool B and relegated the Blitzboks to third place and out of the cup competition.
That meant a ninth place quarterfinal against Kenya, but despite yet another Siviwe Soyizwapi brace and a half time lead, Kenya scored three times in the second half to clinch the win.
The Blitzboks play Canada in the 13th place semifinal at on Sunday (7.22pm SA time).
In their Pool B decider against Argentina, the lack of finishing scoring opportunities cost the South Africans dearly.
Not the best day at the office.— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) March 5, 2023
Day Two wrap here: https://t.co/86vuFk4Kws#BlitzIgnite pic.twitter.com/YfBI7zhbDn
They defended well and at the break the scores were tied 0-0. The second half was another tight tussle, but Argentina managed to work superstar wing Marcus Moneta into space and he broke the deadlock with three minutes to play.
The Blitzboks again failed to regain possession from the restart and Argentina scored their second try to send their opponents packing.
The match against Kenya started well for South Africa as Soyizwapi scored twice in the opening half before Kenya pulled one back just before the break.
That 12-5 lead was kept intact till the 13th minute when the Kenyans scored a converted try to level the scores at 12-12.
Again, from the restart the Blitzboks fluffed their lines and Kenya could race through for the winning try.
Argentina meet Ireland and France face Australia in the semifinals of the cup competition on Sunday.
Scoring summary:
South Africa 0 (0)
Argentina 12 (0) — Tries: Marcus Moneta, German Schulz. Conversion: Joaquin Pellandini.
South Africa 12 (12) — Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi (2). Conversion: Ricardo Duarttee.
Kenya 17 (5) Tries: George Ooro Angeyo, Brian Tanga, John Okoth. Conversion: Anthony Omondi.