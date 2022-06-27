Pumas' Stonehouse to coach Carling Champions Team against Italy ‘A’

Jimmy Stonehouse has been named as coach for the Carling Champions Team to take on Italy ‘A’ at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The exciting 30-man Champions Team is made up of players who were voted for by fans after impressing during the Currie Cup season and also includes Springboks and Blitzboks players.

Stonehouse, who coached the Pumas to Currie Cup success for the first time in their history on Saturday when they beat Griquas in the final in Kimberley, will be in charge along with his provincial management team.

Included in the side are two Springboks, Cornal Hendricks and Embrose Papier, who will be joined by the experience of Victor Sekekete, Nama Xaba, Clayton Blommetjies and Robert Ebersohn.

Hendricks, Ebersohn, Blommetjies and Angelo Davids are the four players in the squad who have represented the Blitzboks.