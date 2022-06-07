‘He’s a phenomenon’, says Jake White on emerging teen Bull Canan Moodie

Bulls coach Jake White has declared utility back Canan Moodie as the “real deal” after his breakthrough campaign where he has established himself as one of the key players for the Tshwane side this season.

As a mark of his rising reputation as one of the best young players in the country, Moodie held his own under tremendous pressure from a Springbok-laden Sharks backline at the weekend.

He is again going to play a crucial role for the Bulls in their United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal against Leinster on Friday, where they will aim to book a place in the final against the winner of Saturday's clash between the Stormers and Ulster in Cape Town.

White praised the 19-year-old junior Springbok for his versatility as he has successfully transitioned from wing to fullback.