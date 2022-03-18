Bulls coach Smal has described Morne Steyn as a world-class player

Bulls Currie Cup coach Gert Smal has described the evergreen Morne Steyn as a world-class player after the veteran star reached another milestone in his illustrious career.

The 37-year-old Steyn helped the Bulls hand the Sharks their first Currie Cup loss this season when they beat them 35-21 at Loftus Stadium on Wednesday.

Steyn, who played for Stade Francais between 2013 and 2020, took his points tally to 800 in the domestic competition when he kicked eight points against the Sharks.

Smal was full of praise for Steyn, who retired from the Springboks last year.

“If you go through a career there are certain players that stand out and are really world-class.

“I said to the players at some stage when I was disappointed that one would like to see certain aspects of world-class players.

“I think he is one of them. It’s nice to have him in the group, he is composed, on top of his game and his kicking is outstanding.”

The victory against the Sharks put the Bulls in a good position to defend their Currie Cup title.

Smal’s charges moved to second spot on the log table with 20 points from five outings. They are two points behind the unbeaten Cheetahs.

While the coach is excited about the closing gap at the top, he said they are not looking far ahead.

“We have been working for it and it’s a cliché, but we are taking it game by game. We want to score tries and play attractive rugby,” Smal said.

The Bulls will return to Currie Cup action against the Lions in the Jukskei derby at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Wednesday, March 23.

The franchise’s United Rugby Championship team is set to welcome Scarlets of Wales on Friday at 7.10 pm.

Bulls to face Scarlets: 15. Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14. Canan Moodie, 13. Cornal Hendricks, 12. Harold Vorster, 11. Madosh Tambwe, 10. Chris Smith, 9. Zak Burger, 8. Elrigh Louw, 7. Cyle Brink, 6. Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5. Ruan Nortje, 4. Walt Steenkamp, 3. Jacques van Rooyen, 2. Johan Grobbelaar, 1. Gerhard Steenekamp.

Replacements: 16. Joe van Zyl, 17. Simphiwe Matanzima, 18. Robert Hunt, 19. Reinhardt Ludwig, 20. Arno Botha, 21. Keagan Johannes, 22. Morne Steyn, 23. Lionel Mapoe.

TimesLIVE