Stocking filler thrillers: get up to 50% off diamonds at American Swiss

When it comes to gifting, it doesn’t get more indulgent than diamonds. They’re the ultimate stocking filler thriller as well as a fantastic way to spoil yourself. And why not? Everyone looks good in diamonds — and you deserve them.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself or someone else, step into American Swiss to discover a sparkling selection of trending gifts that'll help to make this Christmas one to remember.

Get big into blue

Vibrant gemstones are having a moment and, this season, blue is the colour to crave. This means tanzanite, London as well as Swiss Blue Topaz, aquamarines and blue sapphires are topping festive wish lists. To enhance their allure, opt for halo settings that include diamonds.

Also, don’t be afraid to layer on the luxe. A tanzanite and diamond cushion halo pendant will always be a magnificent gift, but when you pair it with a matching set of stud earrings it becomes the ultimate indulgence.

Black diamonds

Symbolic of passion and power, black diamonds have always been mesmerising. However, the moment Sex & the City’s Mr Big popped the question to Carrie Bradshaw with a black diamond engagement ring, this gemstone became iconic.