Young rugby talent shines in Carling tie

SA side overcome Italians in try fest

04 July 2022 - 09:17
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Try scorer Siya Masuku of Carling Champions Team during the Carling Champions Match between Carling Champions Team and Italy A at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on July 02, 2022 in Gqeberha.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Carling Champions team coach Jimmy Stonehouse said the Carling Champions match that was held at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha this weekend was able to give fringe players exposure and opportunity.

Stonehouse's side defeated Italy A 31-27 in what was an entertaining affair, both teams having a go at it. There was plenty of talent on show, players upping their game even though it was a friendly game.

The scoreboard kept on ticking as the fans were treated to a try feast. Daniel Kasende, Siya Masuku, Keagan Johannes, Nama Xaba and Dan Jooste all crossed the white line for the Champions Team while the Azzurri A had Gesi Simone, Cannone Lorenzo and Di Bartolomeo Tommaso score their tries. 

The standout player for the Italians was flyhalf Carna Carlo. The way he was marshalling the backline was impressive and he showed he has an impeccable boot, kicking in three conversions and two penalties. 

For Carling Champions is an exhibition match while the Champions Team is a selection side voted for by the public and it is made up of Currie Cup players. The likes of Simphiwe Matanzima, Janko Swanepoel, Xaba and Masuku put in good shifts. After the game, Stonehouse applauded Carling and SA Rugby for being able to give the players a platform to showcase their talent. 

"There are so many players that don't get an opportunity. By bringing them here, those guys get exposure and opportunity," Stonehouse, who coaches Pumas who won the Currie Cup last weekend, said.

"If you look at this team, you have Matanzima, who is playing great rugby at the moment. There's a lot of talent in the team; you have Janko [of the Blue Bulls] and Nama [of the Stormers]. I have learned a lot about these guys and seen how they have grown.

"Siya Masuku, I don't know where he's going to end up. He was at my union for a week and now he's gone and playing brilliant rugby. I made a mistake."

Italy's performance manager Franco Smith said they appreciated the chance of playing against seasoned players as it helped them gauge their progress. 

"Thanks to SA, they have given us this opportunity to make this next big step which these guys needed to make. This is our national A team which we are introducing. It's our aspiring youngsters. 

"What's exciting about Italy is that all the quality players are below the age of 24 at this stage," said Smith. 

