South Africans are paying nearly 14% more for food than a year ago

Basic food and personal hygiene items are costing struggling South Africans nearly 14% more than a year ago, prompting fears of increased hunger, social instability and deterioration of health.

The latest Household Affordability Index compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) shows the average cost of the goods basket increased by R560.57 (13.6%), from R4,128.23 in June 2021 to R4,688.81 in June 2022.

It tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

“The escalation of food inflation on basic staple foods, one which households cannot absorb and one where no apparent relief is forthcoming, at least in the near-term, is a major concern,” said Mervyn Abrahams of the PMBEJD.