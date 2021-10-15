Kanalelo played football with boys to chase her dream

She was signed to Celtic's juniors, but such was her passion and talent, it was only a matter of time before she moved up a notch. Kanalelo – who describes herself as “a striker who scores lots of goals” – is now on the books of Tshwane University of Technology, who recruited her via a scholarship. She’s also a member of the national U17s headed by Simphiwe Dludlu.

“I’m the youngest member of the [national U17] team, and I’m gaining invaluable experience,” she said.

Kanalelo said playing with the boys rather than her peers strengthened her character and made her a better player. “It was not easy but I just had to do it because I wanted a better challenge... something to push me more. I managed to settle in well and compete equally with the boys.”

Now a national player and on her way to stardom, she has even bigger dreams of playing abroad, aside from pursuing a career in mechanical engineering. “I want to one day play for Manchester City. It’s my ultimate dream. I like their style of play. I have for too long dreamt of playing in the national team and now that it is happening, it’s only a matter of time before I play for Banyana Banyana. Thereafter, I want to see myself overseas.”

Kanalelo credits her mother Lerato – who accompanied her to the Cape Town Stadium event – for backing her dream all the way from when she was just seven.

“She’s been a pillar of my strength. She raised me alone and has been there throughout this journey. My grandparents have also been supportive. I faced a lot of challenges along the way, coming from a small town in Bloemfontein, and facing critics along the way saying I won’t make it. So yeah, indeed, impossible is nothing,” she said.