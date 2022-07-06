Hendricks grateful for second chance after heart problem

Bulls centre Cornal Hendricks is not paying too much attention to talk of returning to the Springboks fold. Instead, he's focused on making the most of the new lease of life he has been given in rugby.

The year was 2015 when Hendricks was about to enter his prime years as a rugby player. He had established himself as a regular feature in the Springboks being capped 11 times and was primed for a big move to the Stormers and had the 2016 Rio Olympics with SA Sevens teams ahead.

During a Sevens training camp preparing for the Olympics, doctors diagnosed him with having a life-threatening heart condition that could cause cardiac arrest on the field. From there on, teams distanced themselves from him. The Stormers pulled out of their deal and European giants Toulon also turned their backs on him.

Hendricks would spend three years out of rugby as teams did not want to sign him. However, a short stint in 2019 in the US with Tiger Rugby prompted the Bulls to take a chance on him. Given the new lease of life, Hendricks has been phenomenal for the Bulls.

Speaking to Sowetan, Hendricks reflected on the three years he was out of rugby and how they helped ignite his faith. "They said it was a medical condition, I beg to differ. I was out of rugby for three years. It was a difficult time in my life. I moved around a lot of unions, went overseas and no one wanted to give me a chance but the Bulls gave me chance," said Hendricks.

"When I was going through a tough time I realised men will disappoint you, they will make promises and not keep their word. During that time faith was the only thing I held onto. I asked God to give me a chance and he did.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity, for me, it's just about repaying the Bulls. I want to enjoy the couple of years I have left of rugby and inspire more people that are going through difficult times," he said.



Hendricks is playing his best rugby at the moment, and the Springboks have him on their radar. However, head coach Jacques Nienaber said their medical team has to clear Hendricks before they can recall him.

"I would like to have another shot at the top level," said Hendricks. "Jacques did mention stuff in the media. Talking and doing are two different things, but it keeps me going; for me, the aim is not to play for the Boks but to compete every weekend. My phone is on for whoever calls," he said.