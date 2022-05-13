Nkosi can't wait to be part of exciting Bulls back trio

After making his move from Durban to Pretoria, Springbok winger S'bu Nkosi is excited about the prospect of being part of the entertaining Bulls back trio.

Nkosi completed his transfer to the Bulls from the Sharks, signed a three-year deal and was officially unveiled by the capital's franchise yesterday. The 2019 Rugby World Cup winner and 16-cap Springbok will join his new side on July 1 and should have recovered from his ankle injury for the new season.

The Barberton native will be bringing lots of experience to Jake White's team and the Bulls director of rugby is excited about the arrival of the world-class winger. “We are delighted to have a player of Sbu Nkosi’s calibre joining our ranks at the Bulls,” said the former Springbok coach.

“He is a proven, quality player who is respected internationally based on his track record for the Sharks and the international stage for the Springboks. To be able to secure the services of a World Cup-winning player will be a big boost for us.

“We are confident that we have plenty to gain from Nkosi where he will contribute alongside some of our senior players and also be able to impart his knowledge and experience to our young talent, whom I am convinced will be eager to learn from him,” he said.

Nkosi's arrival at the Bulls will most likely see Madosh Tambwe get his move overseas as he's been linked to a move to France. The former Jeppe High School pupil will replace Tambwe at left-wing and link up with young right-wing Canan Moodie and fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse.

The back trio that White is forming is quick, explosive and clinical when it comes to finishing and the new addition can't wait to start working with his new teammates. “I think they're very good, they are proven right now,” said Nkosi.

“Kurt-Lee is amazing, his X-factor is brilliant. He opens up the game in times and situations where nobody thinks he's going to do it. I've had to play against him, so I've done a lot of analysis on him, I understand him to some extent.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know them personally and seeing what skills we can impart and take from each other,” he said.

Looking forward to the Currie Cup, the Bulls and Lions will meet tomorrow at Loftus Versfeld for the Jukskei derby. The Bulls are on top of the log while the Lions are rooted in the basement.