‘The coaches know what they want’ — Bulls captain Coetzee on Bok snub

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee admits he may not be what the Springbok coaches are looking for after his recent controversial snubs.

Coetzee has been in amazing form for the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Currie Cup competitions.

However, the 31-year-old was not considered for the recent Bok alignment camps, as young blood such as his teammate Elrigh Louw and Stormers star Evan Roos seemed to be preferred by the national selectors. Roos missed the first camp in Durban and was brought in for the next one after a huge outcry.

As the Boks prepare to defend their Rugby World Cup title in France in 2023, players are doing their best to be part of the team and Coetzee admitted he would want to be included. The player, who has more than 30 Bok caps, has vowed to continue doing his best on the field with the hope of being called again.