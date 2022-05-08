Former All Blacks captain McCaw backs northern sides to impress

“The July series and the end of year tours are going to be really intriguing.

“One of the things you see with northern hemisphere, the contact area, they've always been really good at. One of the differences you see, from the rugby I've seen, is our intensity is not quite there.”

Reigning world champions SA lost to England in last year's autumn internationals while Australia were defeated by England, Scotland and Wales in a disappointing tour. New Zealand were beaten by both France and Ireland to give the Europeans a major confidence boost in the lead-up to next year's competition.

July will provide another gauge of teams' preparations as England embark on a three-Test tour of Australia and the Irish play twice against the All Blacks in New Zealand. SA will entertain Wales

.Despite their disappointing form, McCaw cautioned against writing off the chances of the southern hemisphere sides.

“We saw on the tour at the end of last year, a few things contributed, from a New Zealand point of view, they were away for 14 weeks, so you've got to be a little careful what you read into it,” he said.