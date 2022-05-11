Cheetahs coach Fourie not happy with quality of their game

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie is not happy with the quality of rugby that has been displayed by his unbeaten side in the Currie Cup.

Fourie’s side remain the only team without a defeat in the domestic competition in which they have won all eight round-robin matches. They are behind the top-of-the-table Bulls by just a point, but the men from Pretoria have played nine games.

Fourie is concerned about his players' recent trend of starting on the back foot only to stage a comeback deep in the second half to keep their winning streak intact.

That was the case against the winless Lions in their previous game on Friday at Ellis Park Stadium and also against Western Province before their recent victory in Joburg.

“I’m not satisfied with the quality of our game and in the weeks to come we have to lift our standards,” Fourie said. “That’s exactly what we talked about after the Lions game, when you get to the business end of the competition you can’t afford that kind of performance.”