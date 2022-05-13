Bruised Sharks have a plan to upset the settled Cheetahs
Sharks coach Etienne Fynn says the only way they can get the better of the unbeaten Cheetahs is if they stick to the plan and turn up the heat.
The Cheetahs are set to welcome the Sharks in a Currie Cup match at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday (2.30pm).
The wounded Sharks are coming from a disappointing loss to the Pumas at home and they need a win to boost their playoffs chances.
Fynn’s side is third on the log table with 24 points after nine games and they have the Griquas on 21 points and Pumas on 19 hot on their heels.
The Pumas have played eight games and are in action against Western Province in Mbombela on Friday (7pm).
“The boys are still bruised, but I’m certainly expecting a positive reaction from them. They have trained well this entire week, so we are looking forward to a positive performance,” Fynn said.
“Sticking to the plan and also individual role execution is critical. We can have a plan, but if the individuals within that plan don’t stick to their particular roles it’s never going to work.”
The Sharks need to be prepared to put on an 80-minute performance in Bloem as the Cheetahs have developed a tendency of coming back deep in the second half to claim victory.
That was the case in their previous games against Province and the Lions, where they were behind for most of the clash but staged a late comeback to win.
Fynn also believes successfully neutralising the Cheetahs’ experienced duo of Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn will be key for the Sharks in the clash.
“They’ve got a very settled group, combinations that have played throughout the tournament and we just have to put them under pressure and force those big players to make poor decisions. That’s how you affect any settled side.
“So, we just have to bring on the heat. We are well aware how important Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn are to the Cheetahs. You’ve got to unsettle them and show them that the quality ball that they are used to is disrupted.”
