Trevor Noah mourns the death of his grandmother Frances 'Gogo' Noah
“She passed away peacefully in her sleep and blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest.”
Trevor Noah is mourning the death of his grandmother Frances “Gogo” Noah.
The Daily Show host took to his Instagram timeline on Thursday, announcing that his 95-year-old grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Trevor Noah shared a tribute to his grandmother, reminiscing on time spent with her.
“This morning [Thursday] our family laid to rest the oldest member of our clan, Frances Noah, or as most of us referred to her, Gogo. My grandmother was born in 1927 and though she was 95, she still had the best memory of us all. Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family’s greatest joys, losses, achievements and milestones.
“Her house in Soweto wasn’t just a home, it was a refuge, a place where other women would come when they had no place to go, a place where members of the community would gather to pray together every week, a place where everyone was guaranteed to feel the love emanating from her mighty chest.”
Because Trevor Noah has spoken about his relationship with Gogo on several occasions and even featured her in an episode on The Daily Show in 2018, fans had grown to love Gogo.
The comedian acknowledged the condolences received, saying he was celebrating her life.
“I know many of you grew to love Gogo from afar and I thank you for the condolences and the blessings you’ve sent in her memory. I’ve cried all week celebrating the greatest 'movie' I’ve ever watched.
“A story that began with my first breath and ended with her last. A woman who showed me the truest definition of unconditional love. She passed away peacefully in her sleep and blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest. Hamba Kahle Gogo.”
Veteran talk show host and businesswoman Felicia Mabuza-Suttle was among the many voices that sent condolences to Trevor Noah.
“RIP Gogo! Your Gogo is definitely at peace seeing you doing so well @Trevornoah. We are proud of Gogo's upbringing.” he wrote.
Read the tributes below:
RIP Gogo!🙏🏾— Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) May 12, 2022
Your Gogo is definitely at peace seeing you doing so well @Trevornoah.
We are proud of Gogo's upbringing.
Gogo was a very special soul. Just watching your tribute to her, had me in happy tears. May her spirit soar, may your family celebrate her forever. Peace be with you and yours.— 🎃👻 dizzle 👻🎃 (@dizzle72711355) May 13, 2022
Shocked to hear the passing of @Trevornoah 's grandmother affectionately called as Gogo. She was featured in @TheDailyShow segment where she sits with Trevor and discuss about his childhood, his mom Patricia. It's absolutely inspiring. Strength to #trevornoah and his family 💐💐 pic.twitter.com/O6S5H0OPaO— ShreMys (@MyqShre) May 13, 2022
I hope my condolences reach u @Trevornoah and we , as @TheDailyShow fans felt like family with @Gogo and honestly we all feel your loss and we all gonna miss her , be strong, May God protect and guide her to heaven 😔— ricky richie (@rizzis74) May 13, 2022