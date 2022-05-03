Wallabies take Boks clash to iconic cricket venue in Adelaide

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased about starting off their Castle Lager Rugby Championship campaign in unfamiliar territory later this year.

Rugby Australia confirmed their decision to take the first of the two fixtures against SA — scheduled for Saturday, August 27 — to Adelaide, where the Boks will play for the first time.

The match will be staged at Adelaide Oval, an iconic cricket venue in South Australia.

The two sides’ second encounter is scheduled for the following week in New South Wales (NSW) on September 3 at a venue that is yet to be announced.

Nienaber’s charges will also be returning to NSW for the first time in more than a decade after becoming accustomed to playing mainly in Brisbane and Perth in the past few years.

“We are very excited about playing in Adelaide for the first time and hopefully we can make the most of this occasion in a season that will be vital as we build towards the Rugby World Cup in France next year,” Nienaber said.

“The players enjoyed the experience of playing four Tests in Queensland last year, and Adelaide will present another exciting new challenge for the team, while the last time we played the Wallabies in New South Wales was back in 2011 in Sydney.

“It also offers us the opportunity to start on a new slate at a fresh venue in a country that we have come to know very well over the years.”