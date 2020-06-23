The jumping‚ swerving‚ always bustling Springbok Sevens stalwart Rosko Specman will be back on display in the jersey of the Cheetahs after he concluded a two-year contract with the franchise.

Specman‚ who played Super Rugby for the Cheetahs in 2017 and represented them in the Currie Cup in seven and the PRO14 in four matches‚ returns to the franchise after a stint at the Bulls.

Specman‚ who moved north because of a desire to continue playing Super Rugby and thus enhance his chances of becoming a Bok in the 15-man code‚ made an impression in Pretoria but his star dimmed with time.

Naturally Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie is delighted to welcome a player who is likely to revel in the team’s always hustling‚ attack minded style.

“It’s a great signing for us. He is a great team player‚ has a very good work rate‚ and has the x-factor that we all like and need‚” said coach Hawies Fourie.

“We are looking forward to having Specman join us in July. I am very happy to have him in our squad. It will just strengthen our back-three and the competition for a place in the starting line-up will be fierce. That is what I want.

“We want quality players with strong competition among the players in the squad. He will add a lot of spice to the competition‚” said Fourie of Specman‚ who was part of the Blitzboks team that claimed the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Specman will be allowed to dream of gold should the already postponed Tokyo Olympics go ahead next year. “The Cheetahs will allow Rosko to play for the Blitzbokke in certain tournaments. He will be available for the Olympic Games in 2021 if he makes the squad‚” confirmed Fourie.

As part of Specman’s move the Cheetahs and the Bulls effective swopped the wing with lock Sintu Manjezi.

The Cheetahs have confirmed Manjezi will be joining the Bulls on 1 July 2020.

An agreement was reached involving the exchange of players‚ as well as compensation.

The 25-year-old Manjezi joined the Cheetahs from the Griquas at the end of the 2018 and worked his way into the PRO14 squad where he played 11 matches.

He also played eight Currie Cups games‚ including the final which the Cheetahs won.