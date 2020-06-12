The Blue Bulls have pulled off a major coup with the signing of uncompromising loose forward Nizaam Carr.

Carr‚ who was capped five times by the Springboks between 2014 and 2016‚ joins from English Premiership side Wasps and will link up with his new teammates at Loftus when travel restrictions due to Covid-19 have been relaxed.

The 29-year-old back-rower has vast experience in Super Rugby as he featured in this competition in the colours of the Stormers in Cape Town‚ who he represented at almost every level.

He is the latest in the long list of acquisitions by director of rugby Jake White‚ who has already recruited experienced campaigners like Travis Ismaiel‚ Arno Botha‚ Gio Aplon and Marcel van der Merwe.

White has also showed confidence in the highly promising talents of Walt Steenkamp‚ Johan Grobbelaar‚ Gerhard Steenekamp‚ Muller Uys and David Kriel who are going to be key in the future.

Over the past few seasons‚ Carr has built a reputation as a hard No.8 but his other asset is that he can pack down on either side of the scrum with his versatility and insatiable ability on the field.

White said he is delighted to welcome Carr to Loftus where the Bulls are rebuilding after many years of underachievement in Super Rugby.

“Nizaam needs little introduction and I’m happy that he has decided to continue his career with the Vodacom Bulls‚” he said.

“His ability to perform under pressure will only benefit the franchise while his experience will be used to mentor the younger loose forwards in the squad as well. He has done well in England and it is great to have his talent back on South African soil again.”

Carr helped Western Province to two Currie Cup titles in 2014 and 2017 after winning the Varsity Cup title with the University of Cape Town in 2011.

In 2018‚ he joined Wasps in the English Premiership where he quickly became a fan favourite and flourished on the heavier fields while adding different elements to his overall skillset.

He returns to South Africa having unfinished business with the Springboks as he would ultimately want to add to his five appearances.