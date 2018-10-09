Loftus Versfeld's probably the last place one would expect to hear Mgarimbe's timeless house hit Sister Bettina.

Somehow the song took centre stage just before the kick-off of the South Africa/New Zealand test that took place in the capital city on Saturday afternoon‚ much to the bemusement of fans.

However‚ this was a slick moved planned by Algoa FM programmes manager Baydu Adams and DJ Denvor Apollus.

Adams‚ who also has a gay alter-ego called Bradshaw and has also featured as Bredley on Kyknet's KLOP‚ wrote an open letter to SA Rugby pleading with them to counter the Haka or Kapa O'Pango with a song to shock the system.

His plea was well received by SA Rugby and Apollus shocked the fans with the classic hit.