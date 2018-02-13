Angry parents are threatening to shut down the Sandisulwazi Secondary School in Paterson‚ Eastern Cape‚ over demands that their children are provided with a teacher to take the Afrikaans class.

Sandisulwazi has nine teachers‚ eight Xhosa-speaking and one English-speaking. There are 303 learners at the school‚ 65 who speak Afrikaans as a first language.

On Monday‚ about 80 disgruntled parents‚ learners and community members‚ protested at the school‚ which is about 75km from Port Elizabeth. Police arrived and the principal locked the gates to keep the protesters outside of the school grounds. The protest was peaceful with demonstrators singing and waving placards.

Isaac van Louw‚ a member of the School Governing Board (SGB)‚ said‚ “There is no Afrikaans teacher since last May. We have held talks with the Department of Education on six occasions. Sadly‚ the talks have yielded nothing. It’s only promises and promises.”

He said the parents were going “to close the school so as to create an equal playing field for all learners”.

SGB chairman Alfred Salters said Afrikaans-speaking learners who wrote Matric last year had failed because there had been no Afrikaans teacher.