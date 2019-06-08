Akona Ndungane believes Curwin Bosch should be Sharks' No 10

Former Bulls and Springbok wing Akona Ndungane is firm in his belief that Curwin Bosch should be regularly entrusted with the No 10 jersey at the Sharks in a World Cup year where injuries could make or break dreams.

Bosch has started a number of games at 10 for the Sharks this season in the wake of Robert du Preez’s alarming loss of form.

While the Sharks’ fortunes didn’t quite turn around‚ Bosch was able to reignite his own flagging fortunes and the Sharks have played well when he’s marshalled the backline.

He was moved to fullback for Saturday’s crucial clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires where Du Preez was reinstalled as the starting 10.

“Hopefully Rassie can see what Curwin brings to the table. It was unfortunate that Curwin was injured when the season started but he’s comfortable now. He’s over his injury and he’s playing very well‚” Ndungane said.