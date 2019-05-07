Veteran Springbok and Bulls hooker Schalk Brits has called on Sanzaar to seriously consider reassessing how they run their Super Rugby judicial committee hearings.

Last month‚ the 37 year-old veteran lost his appeal against a red card ban‚ which resulted in him missing four Super Rugby matches and he strongly believes that the process was not fair.

Speaking ahead of his comeback to the Bulls’ starting lineup against log-leaders the Crusaders at Loftus on Friday night‚ Brits urged that there be changes to how the rules are implemented going forward.

“I think going forward there need to be changes made as to how they apply rules‚” he said.

“Sometimes you feel that‚ ‘How can a guy in Australia get two weeks and a guy in South Africa get four weeks?’

“As a rugby player‚ I feel that we get the short end of the stick a lot of times in South Africa. I really think they need to reassess the process.”