Bulls prop Trevor Nyakane not thinking too much about the World Cup
This year’s World Cup in Japan is still some six months away and experienced Bulls prop Trevor Nyakane has admitted that the competition will be on the back of many players’ minds in the Super Rugby campaign.
The Bulls start their Super Rugby season with a potentially spicy South African derby against the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday and Nyakane said those who raise their hands in the competition will improve their chances of World Cup selection.
“Obviously everyone is talking about the World Cup but for me it’s only about the Bulls at this point in time‚” he said at Loftus as Pote Human's charges prepared for the high-profile visit of their bitter rivals at the weekend.
“The World Cup will come later in the year. If the Bulls do well then I will most likely get selected and all I am worried about now is the Bulls.
“I believe that if we do well as a union‚ the chances of me getting into the World Cup squad are bigger but‚ like I said earlier‚ my focus at the moment is on doing well for the Bulls.
“I want to help the Bulls to achieve things that we want to achieve and whatever comes later I will deal with it at that stage.”
The Bulls lost to the Stormers in a preseason friendly in Cape Town two weeks ago. Nyakane said they lost because they gave away soft tries.
“It was our mistakes that cost us that game against the Stormers two weeks ago but we have worked on those things and hopefully they are sorted out.
“We all know that if you are going to make such mistakes against a good side like the Stormers‚ they are going to punish you the whole day.
“It is something that we have to rectify by keeping the ball in hand and making sure that there is continuity in the game‚” he said adding that no player needs motivation for a big game against the Stormers.
“I don’t think you need to be motivated for a game of this magnitude‚ if you are not ready for a derby like this then you shouldn’t be here.”
Stormers are known for their power in the front row and powerful pack but Nyakane said they will have to match or even do better than them if they are to start their season with a win.
“I have no idea what they are thinking or what their approach is going to be but all I know is that whatever they bring we will have to match it or even do better.
“Scrum is a battle you have to win on the day‚ it is something we will both go for and we can’t wait to see what happens on the day. The only way you can win Super Rugby is by being consistent the whole season and you can’t have too many ups and downs.”