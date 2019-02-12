Bulls prop Trevor Nyakane not thinking too much about the World Cup

This year’s World Cup in Japan is still some six months away and experienced Bulls prop Trevor Nyakane has admitted that the competition will be on the back of many players’ minds in the Super Rugby campaign.

The Bulls start their Super Rugby season with a potentially spicy South African derby against the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday and Nyakane said those who raise their hands in the competition will improve their chances of World Cup selection.

“Obviously everyone is talking about the World Cup but for me it’s only about the Bulls at this point in time‚” he said at Loftus as Pote Human's charges prepared for the high-profile visit of their bitter rivals at the weekend.

“The World Cup will come later in the year. If the Bulls do well then I will most likely get selected and all I am worried about now is the Bulls.

“I believe that if we do well as a union‚ the chances of me getting into the World Cup squad are bigger but‚ like I said earlier‚ my focus at the moment is on doing well for the Bulls.