Stormers coaches sleeping easier – for now

Stormers forward’s coach Russell Winter admitted to sleeping more soundly at the moment compared to this time last year thanks to a squad that is almost at full strength.

In 2018 the Stormers started the campaign without key players such as Eben Etzebeth‚ Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe.

So far‚ only prop Steven Kitshoff is a concern for Saturday’s Super Rugby opener against the Bulls at Loftus after tweaking a hamstring against Boland last Friday.

But in Ali Vermaak there is a capable replacement while the rest of the Springbok contingent should be available for selection.

“We are holding thumbs on Kitsie (Kitshoff)‚ but if he is out he won’t be out for too long‚” Winter said.

“He will be missed but then Ali Vermaak will get a chance. Ali was excellent in the Currie Cup and he must have been close to Bok selection last year.

“He was one of our standout performers in the Currie Cup and I hope that 2019 is a breakthrough year for him.