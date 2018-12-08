Blitzboks see off physical Samoa in Cape Town

The Blitzboks survived a physical onslaught from a powerful Samoa to win 22-12 in their opening game of the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday.

Despite conceding the first try of the game when big David Afamasaga scored to silence the nearly 50‚000 inside Cape Town Stadium‚ the Blitzboks remained calm.

Their smothering defence‚ which was below par in Dubai last week‚ was back to its best and from breakdown penalties the Blitzboks scored two first-half tries through veterans Kyle Brown and Philip Snyman to lead 10-7 at the break.