It is a fearsome Pirates ship who Baroka will cross paths with at Nelson Mandela Bay in Port Elizabeth (kickoff 6pm)‚ and a hungry one‚ having not won a trophy in four years since the 2014 Nedbank Cup.

Pirates are especially formidable in a midfield of Xola Mlambo and Musa Nyatama; and a frontline who have scored 18 goals between them of Vincent Pule‚ Thembinkosi Lorch‚ Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga.

A first cup final for Baroka could potentially see the men from Polokwane overawed. It might also inspire them.

Either way‚ assistant-coach Bushy Moloi said‚ Baroka need to show the same teamwork and unity they did dispensing of Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals and Bidvest Wits in the semis to stand a chance of overcoming Milutin Sredojevic’s slickly-trained Pirates.

“I cannot say that we must speak to our defenders‚” Moloi – the three-time Varsity Cup winner with Tshwane University of Technology (Tut)‚ who was only appointed as Wedson Nyirenda’s assistant last month – said.