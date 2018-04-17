This Sowetan chef is taking the French by storm

When Wandile Mabaso prepares food, there is an intensity and deliberation about his actions — each element a carefully measured step to ensure precision. It is this same focus that has taken him from Soweto, where he grew up, to working alongside world famous chefs in as far afield as Paris — the home of the French cuisine he has fallen in love with.

Today, Mabaso is the owner of his own Bryanston-based restaurant, The SA Culinary Club, which he hopes will shake up the food scene with its unique offering: an experiential form of dining that takes guests on an exciting gastronomic journey. “I didn’t know much about chefs before I studied, because, you know: when you’re black and you’re from Soweto, all you see is Jamie Oliver on TV,” he says. “You don’t know any black chef out there. You don’t know any chef actually.”

Mabaso’s love of food began at a young age in his mother’s kitchen where he would help out with meals. Despite being discouraged to follow his heart, he enrolled for hotel management following a year working onboard a chartered boat, which allowed him to travel the Mediterranean.