Designer Asanda accuses Isibaya of dress plagiarism: My brand has been devalued.

Designer Asanda Madyibi has slammed the directors of Isibaya after images of an upcoming wedding on the telenova showed actress Linda Mtoba‚ who plays Zama‚ wearing a dress identical to the one she designed last year for Minnie Dlamini’s wedding.

Zalebs reported that behind the scenes images of the wedding dress were released and they clearly show the dress used on the show to be identical to that of Asanda’s design.

“I didn’t consent for them to imitate my design. TV is a powerful took and should be used wisely. This is a loss for me. My design has been watered down and it’s a mediocre attempt to replicate the dress. This is a blatant disrespect for my creativity and they’ve made a mockery of my design‚” the designer told TshisaLIVE.

Asanda said that the show has thousands of followers and waters down the value of her design because it takes away from future customers saying they want “Minnie’s dress.”

She said they only recourse for her as a designer is to call them out publicly about the copycat design and posted a message on her Instagram with an image of the two dresses together.