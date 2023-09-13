Markram admits Proteas are relieved after finally beating Australians

There was yet more evidence of Marco Jansen’s courage and technical ability, with his innings of 32 off 16 balls, which was part of a 63-run sixth-wicket partnership with Markram. “To strike at 200 at that stage of the innings on that wicket was fantastic,” Markram said of the lanky 23-year-old.

While concerns remain about Proteas looking somewhat light on the batting front, Jansen’s three innings in this series have provided sufficient evidence of his ability and mental fortitude. Besides Tuesday’s effort, he also shared a 57-run partnership with Temba Bavuma in the first match, coming to the crease with the Proteas at 100/5 and in the second ODI, there was a 64-run partnership with David Miller.

South Africa do need more out of that position, but Jansen has played confidently and there’ll be an awareness from him that he is capable of turning 30s into 50s and 60s.

With the Springboks and Bafana Bafana all winning in the last few days, the Proteas’ triumph added to what was a good 72 hours for South Africa’s three most prominent sports teams.

“You have the opportunity to inspire people, and to do that would mean a lot to us as a team. You see what the Boks have done in the last few years and it is inspiring for us as the Proteas, and motivating in a way,” said Markram.