The Gwijo Squad has organised a number of fan viewing spots in Johannesburg in support of the Springboks.
The Boks will play their first Rugby World Cup 2023 match at the Orange Velédrome Stadium in France on Sunday.
Gwijos are age-old cultural songs with a leader and a follower structure.
Chairman Chulumanco Magcingwane said the Springboks must just focus on the goal.
"They have been here before and they know what needs to be done. Twenty-twenty-three was always the goal. We stand a very good chance of defending our title and the boys must just perform."
The squad has dedicated a song to the Springboks as they walk out on to the field for their opening game. "Lavuka idimoni lami [my demon has awaken]. I heard Siya [Kolisi – captain] and the boys singing the song and I think it's fitting to get them hyped up," said Magcingwane.
Gwijo Squad to hype up Boks as World Cup defence begins
Fan viewing parks have been set-up in Joburg to rally behind team
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
The squad has been popular in local Springbok games, galvanising crowds in stadiums to rally in song behind the Springboks. They have also been seen at cricket games and the recent Netball World Cup in Cape Town, Western Cape.
The squad, which was founded by Macingwane, has grown to more than 900 members since they went to their first official Springbok game in 2018.
The squad has highlighted the 2019 Rugby World Cup final as a special moment since they started.
"Undoubtedly, the RWC final in 2019 when we had 1,200 people gathered singing amagwijo at the Sandton Convention Centre was the highlight of our squad. We aren't funded specifically, but we have worked with brands that have paid us for activations... so we've used a lot of that money to make tickets and trips more accessible," said Magcingwane.
He said there were no squad members that travelled to France for the group stage games but 30 members will travel for the quarterfinal games to support the Springboks.
mbelet@sowetan.co.za
