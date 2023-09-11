The Lions are ‘roaring’ to go this cricket season
Get your tickets for the fifth Betway ODI between SA and Australia at the DP World Wanderers Stadium, home of the Lions, to be part of the action
On the brink of a jam-packed season, the DP World Lions cricket team is fit and ready for a record-breaking season — on and off the field.
The previous season was incredible, with the team winning seven trophies. The next season is looking more intense and the pressure is on as the Lions are the ones to beat — administratively and with bat and ball in hand.
Lions Cricket is #ThePrideOfJozi, and it’s the fans that drive athletes to meet and even exceed their expectations. It’s because of their desire for the Lions to win that staff, administrators and players get up early and head to bed late; working holidays, weekends and after hours. The team promises to play thrilling, gutsy and passionate cricket, because entertainment is the name of the game.
The Lions boast a powerful pipeline of up-and-coming superstars who will make their debut across the team's cricket ecosystem. With a number of players set to be away on national duty, some of these players will kit up and play when called.
On an international front, the iconic DP World Wanderers Stadium will host the Proteas vs Australia one-day international (ODI) on September 17 2023; India for a T20 on December 14 2023, and India for a one-of-a-kind Pink Day ODI on December 17 2023.
During the upcoming ODI vs Australia, six DP World Lions players have been named in the Proteas ODI squad:
- Temba Bavuma (captain);
- Reeza Hendricks;
- Rassie van der Dussen;
- Kagiso Rabada;
- Bjorn Fortuin; and
- Sisanda Magala.
Having last played Australia in an ODI at the stadium in 2016, the match is bound to sell out, with the promise of cracking cricket.
And if that isn’t enough, you'll get great value for money on your tickets as Lions Cricket provides off-field match day entertainment in a safe family-friendly environment. Lions teams, ranging from men, women, blind and deaf clubs, universities and schools, are ready to fight for domestic dominance.
Tickets are still on sale for all three internationals games on www.ticketpros.co.za or follow Lions Cricket on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter) or Wanderers Stadium on Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter) for updates, #ThePrideofJozi #LionsCricket.
Lions Cricket would like to thank SowetanLIVE readers. If you haven’t yet visited the DP World Wanderers Stadium, please rally your friends and family and join the pride as you support your team on the grass embankment, unity stands or in the world-class suites. Bring your spirit, patriotism, loud voices and love of the game — Lions Cricket will supply the rest.
Lions Cricket is roaring to go, are you?
This article was sponsored by Lions Cricket.