The Lions are ‘roaring’ to go this cricket season

On the brink of a jam-packed season, the DP World Lions cricket team is fit and ready for a record-breaking season — on and off the field.

The previous season was incredible, with the team winning seven trophies. The next season is looking more intense and the pressure is on as the Lions are the ones to beat — administratively and with bat and ball in hand.

Lions Cricket is #ThePrideOfJozi, and it’s the fans that drive athletes to meet and even exceed their expectations. It’s because of their desire for the Lions to win that staff, administrators and players get up early and head to bed late; working holidays, weekends and after hours. The team promises to play thrilling, gutsy and passionate cricket, because entertainment is the name of the game.

The Lions boast a powerful pipeline of up-and-coming superstars who will make their debut across the team's cricket ecosystem. With a number of players set to be away on national duty, some of these players will kit up and play when called.

On an international front, the iconic DP World Wanderers Stadium will host the Proteas vs Australia one-day international (ODI) on September 17 2023; India for a T20 on December 14 2023, and India for a one-of-a-kind Pink Day ODI on December 17 2023.