×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

De Zorzi at No 3 as Proteas begin Conrad era opting to bat in Centurion

By Stuart Hess at SuperSport Park - 28 February 2023 - 10:14
Tony de Zorzi during a Proteas training session at SuperSport Park in Centurion on February 25 2023.
Tony de Zorzi during a Proteas training session at SuperSport Park in Centurion on February 25 2023.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The new era for the Proteas Test team started on Tuesday morning with two debutants, the axing of front-line spinner Keshav Maharaj and new skipper Temba Bavuma, and choosing to bat in the first Test against the West Indies at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Tony de Zorzi, surprisingly, and fast bowler, Gerald Coetzee, were handed their first caps, while Senuran Muthusamy, who played his last Test against India in 2019, started ahead of Maharaj, ostensibly because he's a better batter.

De Zorzi, cited by the Test team's new coach, Shukri Conrad, as a possible future captain, will bat at No 3, while Keegan Petersen will return to bat at No 5. Heinrich Klaasen also retains his place in the starting team from the side that drew with Australia in Sydney at the start of the year The side contains six players who featured in that match.

The two teams last played each other in the Caribbean in 2021, a series the Proteas won 2-0. South Africa has won 20 of the 31 Tests between the two teams, losing just three.

TEAMS

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), Keegan Petersen, Heinrich Klaasen, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermain Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

Temba's chance to lead against 'his' team

Temba Bavuma is looking to start his tenure as Proteas Test captain with a series win over his beloved West Indies.
Sport
3 hours ago

Bavuma wants positive start for Proteas’ brave new era in Test cricket

New Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma wants his side to have a positive start as they embark on an era he calls "exciting times" for the team, with ...
Sport
20 hours ago

‘Nothing amiss between me and Dean Elgar,’ says Temba Bavuma as he takes over Proteas Test captaincy

Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma has clarified there is nothing "amiss" in his relationship with Dean Elgar.
Sport
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand
SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...