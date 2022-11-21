×

Cricket

Lack of facilities didn't stop Tumi Sekhukhune

Proteas Women bowler happy to see youngsters provided with proper equipment

21 November 2022 - 09:36
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter

Proteas Women bowler Tumi Sekhukhune is pleased to see young children from the township being supplied with cricket equipment and facilities, something she did not have growing up.

Sekhukhune rose quickly through the ranks. She’s represented the SA U19 and SA Emerging Squad and is now an integral part of the Proteas...

