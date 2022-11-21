Lack of facilities didn't stop Tumi Sekhukhune
Proteas Women bowler happy to see youngsters provided with proper equipment
Proteas Women bowler Tumi Sekhukhune is pleased to see young children from the township being supplied with cricket equipment and facilities, something she did not have growing up.
Sekhukhune rose quickly through the ranks. She’s represented the SA U19 and SA Emerging Squad and is now an integral part of the Proteas...
