Lanning's epic knock steers Australia to victory against the Proteas

Meg Lanning’s swashbuckling 135 not out overshadowed Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus’ half-centuries after SA let themselves down with poor fielding to lose against a solid Australia who remain the only unbeaten side at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

SA posted a competitive 271-5 after they were asked to bat first at the Basin Reserve in the New Zealand capital of Wellington on Tuesday, but wasted an opportunity to make a statement win as they dropped several catches and lacked variety and sharpness in their bowling to lose by five wickets.

Australia went into the top-of-the-log clash having already qualified for the semifinals after winning five matches on the trot and entrenched their place at the helm of the eight-team table with another win that took them to 12 points from six matches.

SA, who are in second on eight points from five games, will need to conclude their pool stage matches by beating either the West Indies on Thursday or India on Sunday to confirm their place in the semifinals.

The Momentum Proteas’ chances were enhanced after third-placed West Indies were beaten by bottom team Pakistan in Tuesday’s other match at Seddon Park in Hamilton.